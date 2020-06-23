36 sleuths of single station quarantined

TIRUCHY: An entire police station in Tiruchy was sealed after a detained man’s wife tested positive. All 36 sleuths present in the station have been quarantined. The incident occurred at Musiri police station on Sunday, after the wife of a man who is being probed for filming a woman without her knowledge, tested positive. With the possibility of the station turning a hotsopt, all sleuths who were on duty have been quarantined.
