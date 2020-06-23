63-yr-old climbs palmyra tree; dies

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 63-year-old tree climber, who fatigued after climbing a palmyra tree, died at government Tiruchendur hospital.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Natesan from Vijayanarayanam. Natesan climbed a 50-foot tall palmyra tree to collect pathaneer. The incident took place when on Saturday, when he climbed the tree, and could not come down. Suspecting something unusual, Natesan's wife, Stella, informed the Fire and Rescue Services.

A team, headed by Tiruchendur station official N Nattar Anandhi, brought Natesan down the tree. She said that he was alive till they handed him over to 108 Ambulance.

Sources said that Natesan died without responding to treatment. An FIR has been registered with Kulasekarapattinam police.