'Abduction’ case: Hubby files habeas corpus plea

Published: 23rd June 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the case of 'abduction' of a newly-wed woman, the husband's counsel on Monday filed a habeas corpus petition at the Madras High Court seeking production of his wife before Coimbatore police. 

The counsel also petitioned the Coimbatore Superintendent of Police to ensure fair and fast investigation.

On Friday, the husband, 35-year-old R Karthikeyan, had filed a complaint at Thudiyalur police station accusing his wife's parents of allegedly abducting her with the help of goons from his house on June 10. Karthikeyan also alleged that he and his mother were assaulted in the process.

In the complaint, Karthikeyan said he and his wife, Thamizhini Prabha (24), were in a relationship for last three years and got married on June 5 against the wishes of her parents - Sundarraj (61), a retired police officer, and Amutha (54) - from Tiruchy.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and formed teams to trace the woman, who was later found staying in her parents' house in Tiruchy. On Sunday, a police team reached Tiruchy and recorded the woman's statement, in which she stated that she was not abducted by her parents and wished to stay there for two weeks.

"She said she would try to convince her parents,” police said.

Meanwhile, the counsel also alleged that the police were favouring the woman’s parents. “Though they were booked under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code, they have not been arrested so far. Even we have attached CCTV footage, which shows she was forcibly taken by a gang, police did not take it as a serious issue,” the counsel Silambarasan said. 

