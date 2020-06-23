STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 spike, Ranipet to hold fever surveillance camps to identify suspected cases

Laxmi Priya noted that the district has witnessed a spike in cases in the last one week and authorities have been initiating containment activities effectively

District Monitoring Officer and Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes G Laxmi Priya chairing a meeting in Ranipet to discuss COVID control measures. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Fever surveillance will be intensified in Ranipet district where COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a spike in the last few weeks.

The monitoring officer for COVID-19 control activities and Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes department G Laxmi Priya visited the district on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

Talking to reporters, she said, “Camps will be held to identify vulnerable people liable to be infected by the virus. Suspected cases can be quarantined or taken to COVID care centres.”

Laxmi Priya noted that the district has witnessed a spike in cases in the last one week and authorities have been initiating containment activities effectively.

Ruling out the chances for an immediate total lockdown to restrict entry of people from outside, she said such a measure would have adverse consequences. “If they started coming to the district simultaneously after the proposed total lockdown was eased, it will create a burden on the health front,” she said.

However, she added vigil has been stepped up at 26 check points in the district to restrict the movement of unauthorized persons.

District collector S Divyadharshini pointed out that the QR code on the e-pass is being scanned to find out whether anybody had fake travel permits. People without valid travel permits are being sent back.

To face any eventuality, the health care infrastructure is also being strengthened.

“Care centres have been set up with a total bed strength of 280. It can be increased to 1000 based on the requirement,” Laxmi Priya said.

The monitoring officer also held a review meeting with the heads of government departments and agencies to discuss the steps taken already and the future strategy.

In Vellore, the district monitoring officer and Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development department Rajesh Lakhoni took stock of the situation at a meeting in the collectorate.

District collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, SP Pravesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services T Manivannan and Vellore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sankaran were also present at the meeting.

Lakhoni inspected the facilities provided at the care centre located in Thanthai Periyar Govt Engineering College in Vellore, officials said.

