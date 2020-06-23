Clip of scuffle between cops, schoolboy goes viral

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A video in which a 16-year-old schoolboy was seen allegedly scuffling with policemen after they took his mobile phone near Rathinapuri in Coimbatore has gone viral.

According to the police, parents of the minor boy were running a roadside tiffin stall in a pushcart on Nehru Street near Rathinapuri.

Around 8 pm on June 17, a police team attached to Rathinapuri police station asked them to close the shop mentioning the government order.

When the couple sought some more time, police warned them. The boy who was present there recorded recorded the entire episode on his mobile phone.

On seeing this, police officials took the phone from the boy and told the parents to collect it from the police station, police said.

When the police officer tried to leave, the boy suddenly took the key from the police bike demanding his mobile phone, which escalated the issue, local sources said citing. Onlookers shot the incident on their mobile phones and shared it on social media, police said.

Following the issue, the boy was taken to Rathinapuri police station where he was reportedly questioned. Meanwhile, the police inquired his school management for a testimony on the boy’s behaviour.

As the boy was in the good books of the school management, he was released with an apology letter, said police sources.

Even after a week, the video has been circulated in social media networks.