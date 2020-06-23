STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: INS Airavat arrives in Tamil Nadu with nearly 200 Indians from Maldives

'Operation Samudra Setu' was initiated by the Indian Navy on May 8 to bring stranded citizens from abroad.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

INS Airavat deployed by the Indian Navy for 'Operation Samudra Setu' arrive at Tuticorin harbour with 198 Indian nationals embarked from Male Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/TUTICORIN: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat reached Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon with 198 Indians from Male in Maldives under 'Operation Samudra Setu', said the Navy on Tuesday.

'Operation Samudra Setu' was initiated by the Indian Navy on May 8 to bring stranded citizens from abroad.

The Navy, in a press release, said, "The evacuees were received by local authorities at Tuticorin and arrangements were in place for speedy disembarkation, health screening, immigration and transportation of the evacuees."

"INS Airavat, deployed by the Indian Navy for 'Operation Samudra Setu', entered Tuticorin harbour early morning today, Jun 23, 2020 with 198 Indian nationals embarked from Male, Maldives," it added.

Till date, the Indian Navy has brought back 2,386 Indians from Maldives to India under this operation.

A total of 64 people who arrived on Tuesday hailed from Kanyakumari district while the rest were from other districts, said officials of the Tamil Nadu government.

Upon arrival, the passengers were screened by Port Health officials and their luggage was sanitised as part of COVID-19 health protocols.

On the issue of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to all passengers by Port authorities, they boarded waiting buses and transited to the passenger terminal.

Later, before proceeding to their respective destinations in designated buses, self-declaration forms were obtained from the passengers and they were also asked to download and configure 'Aarogya Setu' app in their phones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Operation Samudra Setu INS Airavat Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp