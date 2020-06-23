STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every locality in Puducherry to get committees to monitor people coming from other states

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) will be turned into a full-fledged exclusive COVID hospital and equipped to deal with the rising number of cases, Rao said.

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:13 PM

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. (Photo| Facebook/ @malladikrishnarao)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Committees comprising rural youths, Mahila sangams and health staff will be formed in every locality to monitor people coming from other states into Puducherry, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Tuesday.

This is being done to keep track of people who enter the Union Territory discreetly and also ensure that their health condition is monitored and they do not move around till their quarantine period is over, he added.

IAS officers have been deputed to monitor and supervise COVID containment in every constituency and they will do this daily for half a day in addition to the subjects handled by them.

The outpatient department (OPD) in the medical college will be discontinued from June 25 and the doctors would be utilized for COVID duty. Those who need compulsory admission will be shifted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI).

Presently out of 228 COVID-19 patients, 172 are being treated at IGMCRI. He said that as the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to go up in the coming months, the beds and services of health workers in the medical college would be required.

The minister said that more restrictions have been imposed from Tuesday to reduce the movement on the roads, adding that strict vigil would be maintained on all borders. Only those who are in possession of e-passes for emergency services will be allowed in, he added.

