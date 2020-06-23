Final semester exams for engineering students in July: Anna University

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna University final semester exams will likely be conducted online in July or August, Vice Chancellor MK Surappa told The New Indian Express.

The announcement comes amidst widespread demands from engineering students to cancel the even-semester exams for the academic year 2019-2020.

"Students in their final year will need their exam results to apply for jobs or higher studies. We want to conduct the final semester exams alone as early as possible," said Surappa, elaborating that the decision was taken after discussions with top officials from the Higher Education Department.

While no decisions have been taken with regard to other semester exams, engineering students have started an online campaign urging the varsity to cancel these exams and declare all students as having passed. The campaign has intensified after the Pondicherry University and many other autonomous institutions in the state cancelled the semester exams recently.

"While other states are cancelling the semester exams for college students why can't our state cancel the Anna University semester exams for students' life sake. Pls cancel semester exams for all the year students @CMOTamilNadu #CancelTNSemesterExams #CancelAUExamsTN (sic)," a student tweeted.

Students have resorted to using hashtags like #JusticeForStudents, #StudentsLivesMatter and #TNFightsCorona to appeal to the sentimentality of policymakers.

Many students, especially those living in hostels, said they did not have their books with them.

"We were asked to leave the campus in a jiffy when the lockdown was announced. We thought that the lockdown would only last a couple of weeks. We did not carry our books because they were heavy," said a third-year biotechnology student from the Anna University campus in Chennai.

Some students said they rely on either library books or photocopies of important portions from their classmates' or teachers' books.

"I cannot afford to buy all the books. Often a few of us share expensive books. How will I study?" a second-year student asked.

He further added that the internet connectivity in his village near Madurai was poor.

"The university has been planning to conduct exams online. I have to go to the city to get access to good high-speed internet. But there is a lockdown there," he said.

Vice Chancellor Surappa said the varsity is aware of students' limited access to books and internet.

"We may conduct only the final semester exams now. Other exams may be conducted only later when the Covid situation is under control. No final decision has been taken on the matter yet," he said.