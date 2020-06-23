STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

One more COVID-19 death in Puducherry, nurse at GH among 19 new cases

The nurse who tested positive was serving in the geriatric ward, where earlier an 82-year-old man tested positive and subsequently died.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

A medic collects a swab sample for Covid-19 from a man at a testing centre | PTI

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 60-year-old woman died of COVID-19 while a nurse at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) is among 19 new cases, taking the tally in the UT to 402 and the deaths to nine.

Releasing this information on Tuesday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said while fifteen cases were from Puducherry region, four tested positive in Karaikal.

Presently, 228 persons are undergoing treatment, of whom 216 are in Puducherry region (172 at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 43 at JIPMER), eleven in Karaikal GH and one each in Yanam and Cuddalore.

In all, 165 patients have been discharged after recovery including 16 on Tuesday, of whom one was in Karaikal. There are no positive cases in Mahe region of the UT.

Till now, 12781 samples have been tested, of which 12233 have been negative and the test results of 159 are awaited.

The 60-year-old woman from Mudaliarpet who died was being treated at IGGGHPGI. After she tested positive for the virus, she was shifted to the IGMCRI on Monday, where she died late last evening.

The nurse who tested positive was serving in the geriatric ward, where earlier an 82-year-old man tested positive and subsequently died. Her first two test results were negative but the third test result was positive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp