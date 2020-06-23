One more COVID-19 death in Puducherry, nurse at GH among 19 new cases

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 60-year-old woman died of COVID-19 while a nurse at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) is among 19 new cases, taking the tally in the UT to 402 and the deaths to nine.

Releasing this information on Tuesday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said while fifteen cases were from Puducherry region, four tested positive in Karaikal.

Presently, 228 persons are undergoing treatment, of whom 216 are in Puducherry region (172 at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 43 at JIPMER), eleven in Karaikal GH and one each in Yanam and Cuddalore.

In all, 165 patients have been discharged after recovery including 16 on Tuesday, of whom one was in Karaikal. There are no positive cases in Mahe region of the UT.

Till now, 12781 samples have been tested, of which 12233 have been negative and the test results of 159 are awaited.

The 60-year-old woman from Mudaliarpet who died was being treated at IGGGHPGI. After she tested positive for the virus, she was shifted to the IGMCRI on Monday, where she died late last evening.

The nurse who tested positive was serving in the geriatric ward, where earlier an 82-year-old man tested positive and subsequently died. Her first two test results were negative but the third test result was positive.