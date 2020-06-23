STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Panic in bus as passenger gets Covid test results

The official at the other end of the phone line decided the best thing to do would be to talk to the conductor.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (File photo | PTI)

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: It was supposed to be a ‘secret operation’. Cuddalore officials called Ravi (name changed) to inform him that he had tested positive, and realised that he was in a public bus, travelling home after visiting a relative on Monday.

They had to be discreet so as not to spook other passengers, but also ensure Ravi is quickly taken away to a hospital in isolation.

The official at the other end of the phone line decided the best thing to do would be to talk to the conductor.

Ravi passed the phone on to the conductor, and hell broke loose. Once the conductor was informed that Ravi was positive, he realised that he had just taken the phone from the infected man. He couldn’t control his emotions anymore.

The secret was out in the open, and around 15 passengers who were in the bus — instead of waiting to get checked — literally broke into a run for their lives.Now, officials are trying to track down the 15 missing passengers.

Speaking to Express, officials say that Ravi, a Tuberculosis patient, was supposed to have quarantined himself at home after undergoing the test. Instead, he seemed to have travelled around quite a bit.

Ravi, a 57-year-old native of Vadalur, was returning home by a government bus with his wife when he got the call. He had gone to Kadampuliyur near Panruti on Monday afternoon to visit a relative. It was a health official on the other end of the phone, informing Ravi that he had tested positive for Covid.  

Ravi had tuberculosis. He had been under treatment since April in a Cuddalore hospital. He was discharged on Sunday after taking a Covid test, but before the results could come out. While officials say Ravi was given clear instructions to stay at home, it’s not clear why a patient, who had been in hospital for months, was discharged before the test results came.  

Ravi, happy to be back home, took his wife along and went out. Shocked hearing that he was positive, Ravi did not know what to do. Officials told him not to move, to stay where he was. An ambulance would come there to pick him up. But Ravi had no clue of his location. It was the official who suggested that Ravi pass the phone to the conductor.

“I told him to stop at Mambattu, so that all of them could get checked. But the conductor panicked and spoke loud enough for the rest of passengers to hear. When they knew there was a Covid patient in the bus, they got down and fled,” says the official. Health personnel escorted Ravi and his wife to Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital, while the driver and the conductor were sent to Vadalur GH for tests. The bus was taken to depot to be disinfected. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp