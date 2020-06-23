STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM concerned over Centre's 'silence' on release of funds to fight COVID-19

In an audio message to newsmen on Tuesday, he said that there is no response either from the Prime Minister or Finance Minister.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday expressed concern over the Centre not responding to the Puducherry government’s 17 letters for grant of Rs 995 crore for combating COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

In an audio message to newsmen on Tuesday, he said that there is no response either from the Prime Minister or Finance Minister. On the one hand, the economy is hit and revenue has become meagre and on the other, the Centre was not granting funds sought by the administration, he said. Besides, petrol and diesel prices are being hiked every day causing hardships to the poor, he added. The health department is spending Rs 4500 per patient for COVID-19 testing through RTPCR tests.

The Chief Minister said that to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, certain stringent restrictions have been imposed which will continue till July 2. Seeking the support of the people for the efforts taken by the government, he said that if a customer failed to wear a mask or maintain social distancing in a shop, it would be sealed and action initiated against both the shopkeeper and customer.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the faceoff in Galwan Valley in Ladakh that China had neither entered Indian territory nor captured its posts. He said the Prime Minister should reply to Rahul Gandhi's query on how the Indian soldiers were killed.

