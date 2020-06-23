STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Reply on feasibility of giving face shield to police personnel’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to respond on the feasibility of providing face shield to all police personnel involved in Covid-19 duty.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to respond on the feasibility of providing face shield to all police personnel involved in Covid-19 duty. A Bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi, further directed all city corporations falling under its jurisdiction to submit individual reports regarding the number of cleanliness staff working under them and the details of protective equipment disbursed to them.

The directions were given on Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed seeking direction to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to non-medical frontline workers in the State. The matter was adjourned to Friday (June 26).

Pursuant to the earlier directions of the court, the city corporations, represented by their standing counsels, submitted that they have provided necessary protective gears to cleanliness workers in their civic bodies. Also, instructions have also been issued to their supervisors to strictly monitor the workers and ensure that they wear the gears while on duty, the counsels added.

Appreciating the efforts of the civic bodies, the judges further stated that public-spirited persons or NGOs, who spot cleanliness staff working without safety gears, can report the same to their district or Taluk Legal Services Authority, who in turn was directed to ensure compliance of the court's order.

