The impossible journey

By Express News Service

The scorching sun failed to wake him up as he lied motionless on the pavement, his only home. A soiled cloth bag, containing all his worldly assets, doubled up as a pillow upon which the man in his 60s, had rested his head during that final sleep.

The otherwise busy pavement opposite to the city corporation’s headquarters, the Ripon Building, had only a few passersby on Monday morning thanks to the intense lockdown. It was around 9 am, some workers nearby noticed that the man was not waking up. They came near and checked; the man was dead for hours. Calls were made to the ambulance service on 108, but there were no responses. Subsequently, the local police were alerted.

The sleuths too tried in vain to get an ambulance. Finding no other way, the police arranged a meen body vandi (tricycle) around 12 pm and moved the body to the RGGGH mortuary. “We called the ambulance service but they all claimed to have gone for Covid duty. We were hesitant to lift the body ourselves as none of us had PPE suit.

Finally, we wore masks and gloves to lift the body and put it on the tricycle,” said a police officer. The meen body vandi, carrying its unusual load, stood under the midday sun for a while before the hospital authorities turned up. For them, just another unidentified body had arrived.

Meanwhile, someone had kept the man’s cloth bag on his body, covering the face.Unknown and unseen, he lived and died.