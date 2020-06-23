STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udumalpet caste killing: Kausalya's acquitted father released from Coimbatore Central Prison

Chinnasamy and five others  were sentenced to death by Tirupur Principal District and Sessions Judge Court on December 12, 2017 for murder of a dalit V Shankar near Udumalaipet bus stand.

Besides Chinnasamy, two others accused in the case were also released from the prison, said the officials.  Chinnaswamy, Stephen Dhanraj and M Manikandan were greeted with shawls in front the prison by cadres of a few caste outfits.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Kausalya's father B Chinnaswamy, who was acquitted of all charges in Shankar murder case, was released from Coimbatore Central Prison here on Tuesday evening.  

The prison authorities received a copy of the judgement delivered by the Madras High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Besides Chinnasamy, two others accused in the case were also released from the prison, said the officials. 
Chinnaswamy, Stephen Dhanraj and M Manikandan were greeted with shawls in front the prison by cadres of a few caste outfits.    

Chinnasamy and five others  were sentenced to death by Tirupur Principal District and Sessions Judge Court on December 12, 2017 for murder of a dalit V Shankar, Kausalya's husband near Udumalaipet bus stand in Tirupur district in 2016. 

Shankar married Kausalya in 2015 against the wishes of her parents. Dhanraj was awarded double life term and Manikandan was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.
The lower court, however, acquitted Kausalya's mother Annalakshmi, her maternal uncle Pandidurai and a college student.

The government went for an appeal against the acquittal of the trio. Meanwhile, the convicted people also went for appeal before the Madras High Court in 2018. The court pronounced its verdict on Monday and acquitted Chinnasamy and two others. The high court reduced death sentence of five others to life imprisonment.

