With spike in cases, need for extra beds on the rise

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: With Madurai district witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past one week, it is now the sixth district in the State with the highest number of active cases -- 452, (according to Bulletin). Thus, officials are busy making arrangements to accommodate more Covid-19 patients.

According to sources, as on Monday evening, 341 beds out of 500 beds at the Super Speciality Block (SSB) of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), were occupied by the Covid patients. The SSB block serves as the exclusive Covid-19 Hospital. However, it began to divert patients to the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur when the bed occupancy was close to its capacity.

This apart, 70 out of the 150 beds earmarked at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur were occupied as on Monday evening. Sources said that arrangements are underway to increase the bed strength at GRH by an additional 100 beds and at the Thoppur hospital by adding 50 beds.

Meanwhile, sources said that based on the decision taken by Collector TG Vinay on Monday, government hospitals at Thirumangalam, Melur, Tiruparankundram and the Railway Hospital would henceforth serve as Covid-19 Health Centres, treating patients with mild symptoms. While 100 beds were previously arranged at the Railway Hospital, 20-30 beds are to be arranged at each of the three government hospitals at Thirumangalam, Thiruparankundram and Melur. About five patients are likely to be shifted to the Railway Hospital on Tuesday, they added. The decision was also taken keeping in mind that patients from rural parts of the district could be treated in hospitals closer to their area of residence, thus avoiding travel.

Besides, an additional 300 beds are to be arranged at the Agricultural College and Research Institute near Melur and 50 beds at The American College for treating asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, thus serving as Covid-19 Care Centres, mentioned sources.

