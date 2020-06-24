STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22-year-old 108 ambulance staffer is Tirupur's first COVID-19 victim

His condition had been stable but he developed dyspnea (shortness of breath) on June 23. Despite treatment, he died early on Wednesday morning at 5 am.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Tirupur district reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. A 22-year-old medical technician of a 108 ambulance in Tirupur, who was admitted to ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on June 18, died early on Wednesday morning.

Tirupur collector K Vijayakarthikeyan who confirmed the death in a tweet said, “The deceased was in Dindigul from June 9 to June 13. He reported fever on June 15 and was tested immediately and shifted to hospital for treatment. All his contacts have been tested and found to be negative.”

According to health department sources, the deceased was residing near the panchayat office in Mangalam. He visited his home in Dindugal on June 9 and returned to Tirupur on June 12. However, he developed fever, headache and myalgia (muscle pain) on June 16 and was moved to Tirupur GH where he was treated as an outpatient on the same day.
 
He was asked to come the next morning for a COVID-19 test. Swabs were taken at Tirupur GH on June 17 and he was advised to be in home quarantine. His samples tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18 and he was immediately shifted to ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

Sources in the 108 ambulance service said the deceased was not part of a special fleet handling COVID-19 positive and suspected cases in Tirupur. He was part of the general 108 ambulance at Avinashipalayam, they added.

