'Body disposal of COVID-19 and suspected COVID-19 patients cries for streamlining'

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: With the rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths, the clamour for a streamlined process to dispose of bodies has reached a fever pitch.

According to an official at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), "The number of deaths reported everyday at the exclusive Covid-19 Hospital (located in the Super Specialty Block) has been soaring at an alarming pace in the last couple of weeks. On an average, atleast four patients die a day, three of whom could be suspected Covid-19 patients and one confirmed case."

Explaining the 'suspected Covid-19 patients' nomenclature, a hospital staffsaid, "Among the recently deceased, manyhad tested negative during the RT-PCR test but showed clinical symptoms. It is called suspected Covid-19. The bodies of such patients are treated and disposed of in the same manner as the bodies of positive patients." On Monday, six suspected patients died at the hospital, added the staff.

"As the corpses of Covid-19 and suspected patients could not be kept in the mortuary, they are stored in the only available freezer box (allocated to the Superspecialty Block) or at the Covid-19 ward until a hearse is available," said a hospital staff.

On the other hand, of the eight hearses at the GRH, only one is for carrying bodies of Covid-19 patients. One is for patients who tested negative, added the staff. In case of more than two deaths within a short span, the body must be kept in waiting until either of the vans return. Madurai distract was allocated 11 hearse vans, of which five have been condemned, and an additional van was sanctioned in March.

Owing to stigma-related issues, most of the bodies of Covid-19 cases are being cremated at the Thathaneri crematorium which operates between 9 am and 5.30 pm. GRH staff raise concerns over the timings of the crematorium, stating that the crematorium services, upon special request, should be kept available round the clock for immediate disposal of bodies.

A relative of a deceased suspected Covid-19 patient said, "Since only one unit functions at the electric crematorium, we had to wait in line with the kin of other deceased, increasing exposure risks since we come directly from Covid-19 ward to the crematorium."

Sources said that arrangements are underway at the Thathaneri crematorium to bring the second incinerator unit into functionality. About 25 bodies of COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients have been cremated at the crematorium till date, they added. Corporation Commissioner S Visakan was unavailable for comment.

Two deaths in Virudhunagar; toll touches four

Two men aged 80 and 65from Sivakasi and Sattur respectively died at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Sunday. However, their swab samples had been taken after they were dead, the results of which arrived on Tuesday morning. Sources said that the cremation of the 80-year-old man had been conducted in a grand manner, as they were unaware of the infection, and contact tracing is underway.

Both the men had approached two different private hospitals at Sivakasi and Sattur respectively and were referred to the GRH. The 80-year-old man is the second patient referred from the private hospital.

Virudhunagar municipality procures pulse oximeters

Virudhunagar Municipality has procured pulse oximeters to detect the oxygen levels of the residents of the municipality. The screening began on Tuesday.

According to sources, Municipality limits is home 75,000 people. However, the Municipality has obtained only 40 pulse oximeters. Eighteen teams have been formed to conduct door-to-door surveillance every day.

In addition to monitoring the oxygen levels, the teams will also record the temperature details, contact history and other details, they said.

Civic body seals RTO office

A day after an official from South branch of Regional Transport Office tested positive, corporation officials sealed it for disinfection. The primary and secondary contacts have been traced. The office would remain closed until further orders from the district administration.