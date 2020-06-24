STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child sold in Tirunelveli rescued

Investigation revealed that one Parakkathnisha (25), a resident of Thirumangalam, was also involved in the crime.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Veeravanallur police arrested six persons, including a mother, for illegally selling her child to a person. The police rescued the child from Tiruppur district on Tuesday.

Sources said one Ganapathy (30), a native of Alangulam, was living with his wife Roseline and a one-year-old child in Chennai. Due to a dispute between the couple, Roseline left her husband and arrived at Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli three months ago. At this juncture, Ganapathy arrived at Veeravanallur in search of his child after he got to know that his wife was living at one of her relatives' house. When Ganapathy asked about the child, Roseline reportedly said that the child was kidnapped. Following this, the couple submitted a complaint with Veeravanallur police on Monday night.

However, when police inquired Roseline, she confessed to have sold the baby with the help of her relative N Suresh (30) to one Kumar (39) of Pallakkal for '50,000.

Investigation revealed that one Parakkathnisha (25), a resident of Thirumangalam, was also involved in the crime. Veeravanallur police registered a case and arrested Roseline, Suresh, Kumar, Parakkathnisha, one Mookkammal (40) of Vellanguli, and one M Kannan (38) of Vickramasingapuram. Sources said the child was handed over to multiple people.   While the mother received '50,000, nearly '1.7 lakh was transacted in total.

Speaking to TNIE, Tirunelveli Child Protection Officer Dev Ananth said the child was transported from Thirumangalam to Thanjavur first. Later, the baby was moved to Erode district. Now, the baby has been rescued from a couple in Tiruppur district. The case was informed to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish.  When the child arrives at Tirunelveli, she would be produced to Child Welfare Committee, sources added.

