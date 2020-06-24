STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Auroville engineers in collaboration with PIMS develop low cost ventilators

These innovative ventilator prototypes have been named 'Tusky' and 'Jasan' and both of these are currently in the medical testing phase.

Published: 24th June 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

The innovative ventilator prototypes have been named 'Tusky' and 'Jasan' and both of these are currently in the medical testing phase. (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A team of Auroville engineers with medical assistance from Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) have designed two low cost ventilators to meet the growing needs of people affected by COVID-19.  

These innovative ventilator prototypes have been named 'Tusky' and 'Jasan' and both of these are currently in the medical testing phase.

“The Tusky design has evolved out of open-source repertoire and it is my intention from the very beginning to honour the spirit of shared knowledge and accessibility with this machine, which has been built for the common people,” says Samvit Blass, designer the ventilator and founder of 'Light Fish', an Auroville unit.

Open-source batches will then be donated to local clinics in need, he also said.  

The Tusky ventilator, upon receipt of necessary certification, will be offered on a hybrid approach of open-source accessibility and commercial mass production.

It is estimated that a Tusky Ventilator will cost around Rs 20,000 per unit. The project team is now crowd-funding to enable Tusky to sustain through the next essential phase and get medical approval. 

On the other hand the 'Jasan' ventilator has been designed by a team of five engineers and programmers and is robost enough to be easily manufactured in India.

It is named after after its inventors and is based on an Ambu bag and a unique scissor design that allows for very precise control of volume and pressure. 

A five-inch  LCD screen shows volume and pressure curves, and an optional pulse oximeter displays the patient’s blood oxygen saturation on the screen. 

The device can deliver precise volumes of between 100 and 700 ml per breath with a breathing rate between 12 and 40 breaths per minute, said the designers. 

The machine is in the last phase of an agreement for commercial production upon the necessary certification.

"The idea is to create a low-cost, low-tech ventilator with parts easily available in India, such that it could be replicated and made accessible publicly to homes and clinics for emergency use. A simple device that could be used manually by anyone in life-and-death situations, and which could free up healthcare professionals especially in rural India," the team said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus covid 19 ventilators Auroville
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp