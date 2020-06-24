STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Driver booked for bringing workers without e-passes

The speeding bus, with Rajasthan number plate, was intercepted at a checkpost near Karumathampatti on Tuesday around 6 am.  

Published: 24th June 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A driver was booked and an omnibus was seized here on the outskirts of the district for allegedly transporting 30 migrant labourers from Rajasthan into the district without valid e-passes.

All the passengers were instructed to be on a 14-day quarantine after undergoing Covid tests, police said.

The speeding bus, with Rajasthan number plate, was intercepted at a checkpost near Karumathampatti on Tuesday around 6 am.  

During a check, police team deployed at the checpost found that none of the passengers, migrant labourers belonging to Rajasthan, had e-passes, police said, adding that the e-pass produced by the driver was found to be fake.

Police booked the driver, D Sugaram (26) of Rajasthan, under two sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC. The bus was also seized, police said.

"The driver was transporting all the 30 people from Rajasthan and crossed many check posts by showing the fake document," police said, adding that the plan was to take the workers to a private knitting firm, which has branches in Coimbatore and Perundurai of Erode district.

"By mistake he drove the bus towards Coimbatore branch, instead of Erode. The passengers include three woman and two children. They were sent to the company and were instructed to be on quarantine for 14 days," said a police official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-passe COVID-19
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp