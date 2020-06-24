STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jumbo dies in Sirumugai forest range

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A day after an eight-year-old elephant succumbed to injuries in his mouth, another female jumbo of the age between 25 to 28 years was found dead in Sirumugai forest range in the Coimbatore forest division on Tuesday. 

According to forest officials, the animal might have died of chronic hepatitis.

Anti-poaching watchers and forest guards experienced foul smell during patrol duty in Otraikanpalam on Monday evening, officials said, but it was not possible to reach the location due to the movement of herds of wild elephants.

On Tuesday morning, a six-member team reached the spot and found the carcass of the female elephant.

Coimbatore Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar and Sirumugai veterinarian conducted a postmortem examination, after which Sugumar told TNIE that the animal might have been died due to chronic hepatitis."

The liver, heart and kidney were in an advanced stage of decaying and hence the exact cause of the death could not be identified, the officer added.

Coimbatore District Forest Officer D Venkatesh said, "During our postmortem, we found that the animal had an empty stomach. It means she had not eaten anything for days due to the infection in her liver. The issue might have aggravated a couple of weeks ago led to death some three days ago. That is why the body had swelling."

After postmortem, the carcass was left as feed for other wild animals, especially hyenas present in large numbers, the official said.

Meanwhile, animal lovers raised concerns over the increasing number of deaths of wild elephants.

A total of nine wild elephants, including the one in Sirumugai, have died so far due to various reasons in seven forest ranges of the  Coimbatore forest division.

During the same period (January to June) last year, only four elephant deaths were reported, according to sources. 

 Forest officials said the issue was not alarming as each of the elephants died due to various reasons. The situation deserves close attention only if a large number of elephants die due to a single reason, an official said.

