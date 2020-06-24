Officials, journalists tested ahead of CM’s visit

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As a precautionary step ahead of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's visit to Tiruchy on Friday, the district administration has started conducting COVID tests of all officials and journalists who will be present in the events he participates. On his one-day visit to Tiruchy district, Palaniswami would inspect the construction of the barrage across the Kollidam at Mukkombu and chair review meetings with health officials on the coronavirus situation.

On Tuesday, 109 government officials, including District Collector S Sivarasu and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital Dean K Vanitha, underwent swab tests. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said all health and district officials, PWD staff and reporters would undergo testing. Only those who test negative would be allowed to participate in the event. Swab samples would be collected from media persons on Wednesday. All offices and conference rooms are being disinfected.