Palaniswami  to chair Collectors’ meet on Covid-19 situation

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: To combat Covid, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will chair a meeting with District Collectors through video conferencing facility on Wednesday. Also, he will review Corona prevention works at Coimbatore Collectorate on June 25. He will also inspect Athikadavu-Avinashi project. On the next day, CM will inspect the Kudimaramath works in Tiruchy and chair a meeting on Corona preventive meet. He will also inspect works on constructing of barrage at Mukkombu. On June 27, he is scheduled to chair a review meeting at Salem and will be back in Chennai on June 28. As a precautionary step ahead of CM’s visit to Tiruchy, the district administration started Covid tests of officials and journalists who will be present in the events. On Tuesday, 109 officials, including Collector S Sivarasu underwent swab tests. Media persons will be tested tomorrow.