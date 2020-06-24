STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin never gives positive suggestions: KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

.It came from those who arrived by air and later by those who attended Delhi conference.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji on Tuesday charged DMK president MK Stalin of issuing statements on Corona out of political jealousy, adding he never makes constructive suggestions to prevent the spread or on how to cure the affected. Taking exception to the DMK president ridiculing the remark of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that God alone knows when Corona would come to an end, Bhalaji said, “The CM has expressed his view in a realistic way.

“WHO, Union Health Ministry and experts have not given deadline for eliminating the virus. So far, no medicine has been found. As such, the CM expressed his view in plain language. What is wrong with it?”
“Initially, Stalin had charged the Chief Minister of blaming those who arrived via flights and trains for the spread of infection and later shifted the blame on Koyambedu traders. Everyone knows that the infection did not originated in TN .It came from those who arrived by air and later by those who attended Delhi conference. It is condemnable that Stalin issued his statement eclipsing these facts,” Bhalaji said.

“Stalin should stop issuing statements such as that the virus was created by AIADMK and he is all out to contain it.” Stating that TN has been receiving accolades from WHO and ICMR for efforts to contain the virus Bhalaji said, “The statements of Stalin will only demoralise the frontline workers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rajenthra Bhalaji MK Stalin
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp