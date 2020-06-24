Stalin never gives positive suggestions: KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji on Tuesday charged DMK president MK Stalin of issuing statements on Corona out of political jealousy, adding he never makes constructive suggestions to prevent the spread or on how to cure the affected. Taking exception to the DMK president ridiculing the remark of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that God alone knows when Corona would come to an end, Bhalaji said, “The CM has expressed his view in a realistic way.

“WHO, Union Health Ministry and experts have not given deadline for eliminating the virus. So far, no medicine has been found. As such, the CM expressed his view in plain language. What is wrong with it?”

“Initially, Stalin had charged the Chief Minister of blaming those who arrived via flights and trains for the spread of infection and later shifted the blame on Koyambedu traders. Everyone knows that the infection did not originated in TN .It came from those who arrived by air and later by those who attended Delhi conference. It is condemnable that Stalin issued his statement eclipsing these facts,” Bhalaji said.

“Stalin should stop issuing statements such as that the virus was created by AIADMK and he is all out to contain it.” Stating that TN has been receiving accolades from WHO and ICMR for efforts to contain the virus Bhalaji said, “The statements of Stalin will only demoralise the frontline workers.”