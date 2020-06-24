Tamil Nadu expert panel member tests negative for COVID-19

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A COVID-19 expert committee member of the Tamil Nadu government who was under home quarantine after 'high risk exposure' said on Wednesday that her husband has recovered from the coronavirus infection and that she has tested negative for the virus.

Prabhdeep Kaur thanked the supportive staff of the Tamil Nadu Health department and declared that she had tested negative for the virus on Twitter.

"Such a relief that my husband recovered from #COVID19, I was negative and completed 14 days home quarantine; thanks to all who supported us in this tough phase specially supportive staff of @DoHFWTN (TN Health dept)," she said in the tweet.

"...may god give strength to all families going through this crisis," she added.

Kaur also highlighted the plight of heathcare workers who were "under tremendous stress" as they go to work daily knowing the risk involved to themselves and their family members. She pleaded to the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

An epidemiologist, Karu is a scientist with the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology here and is part of the 19-member panel set up by the state government to study the spread of the virus and to advice on the handling of the pandemic.