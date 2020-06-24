STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN suspends free movement across districts from June 25 in bid to curb COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has suspended inter-district transportation within zones from Friday. Private vehicles including two-wheelers and cars will be allowed to ply without e-passes only within districts. The restrictions will be in force between June 25 and 30.

The move will have an impact on the operation of government and private buses which were so far running between districts within the respective zones.

“The buses will now either be cancelled or terminated at the district borders. The decision will be taken on Friday,” said transport officials.

From June 1st, the state was divided into eight zones, each comprising three to seven districts, easing the transportation restrictions. Commuters were allowed to travel within zones without e-passes. About 50 percent of the government and private bus fleet was also allowed to resume operations.

The state imposed the curbs again owing to difficulties in tracing the contacts of COVID-19 patients since each zone comprises of multiple districts, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a press statement.

The decision comes after the Chief Minister held a meeting with the district collectors through video conferencing on Thursday. The collectors expressed difficulties in tracing the contacts of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 as they travel from neighbouring districts without e-passes.

“The officials’ suggestions were accepted, hence transportation without e-passes will be restricted to within the districts,” said Palaniswami.

TNSTC (Villupuram) officials said all inter-district bus services will be rationalised from Friday.

“Over 60 percent of bus services which were so far operated from June 1st are likely to get cancelled as there will be less demand for travelling within the districts given that the size of many districts
including Villupuram and Vellore has shrunk recently," said a senior official.

The Chief Minister also ordered financial support of Rs 1000 to all ration card holders in Madurai city where a complete lockdown was enforced from June 23.

The move will not have any impact in Chennai where a complete lockdown has been imposed from June 19 to 30.

The eight zones in the state are as follows:

Zone 1: Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tirupur, Karur, Salem, Namakkal.
Zone II: Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Krishnagiri.
Zone III: Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi.
Zone IV: Nagapatinam, Tiruvarur, Tanjore, Trichy, Ariyalur,
Perambalur, Pudukottai.
Zone V: Dindugal, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram.
Zone VI: Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi.
Zone VII: Kancheepuram Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu.
Zone VIII: Chennai Police Commissionerate Limit.

