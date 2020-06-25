DMK president MK Stalin blames TN govt, police for acquittal in Shankar murder case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has blamed the lethargic attitude of the Tamil Nadu government for the acquittal of the prime accused in the Shankar murder case. In a letter to his cadre published in 'Murasoli', the party's mouthpiece, he made a reference to the case, among other issues, including the Sathankulam custodial deaths of two traders.

He said the Madras high court's verdict was a result of failure of the police in providing adequate evidence against the accused. He said the state must get justice in the case in the appeal against the high court verdict.

Stalin's observation on the case gain significance because many questioned the party's silence over the issue even three days after the verdict. Only the VCK and the two Left parties issued statements on the issue hours after the verdict. Other opposition parties, including the Congress, are yet to comment.