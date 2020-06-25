Kin of TN traders agree to accept bodies before FIR against cops, pin hopes on judiciary

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Family members of deceased traders P Jeyaraj and J Beniks have decided to accept the bodies, pinning their hopes on the judiciary to register a double murder case against all the cops including the station inspector Srithar involved in the brutal crime.

This was disclosed by Persis, elder sister of Beniks, to reporters at Sathankulam before the family headed to Tirunelveli to attend the inquest of Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate Barathidasan.

"We will receive the bodies as last rites should be performed", she said. The family members and traders had earlier refused to receive the bodies unless a First Information Report (FIR) for murder was registered against the policemen.

Police officials had allegedly threatened two sons-in-law of Jeyaraj to accept the bodies. At this stage, Persis lodged a complaint with the Tiruchendur RDO Ms Dhanaselvi stating that the bodies will be received only by the family members and not on the consent given by the two persons in police.

The postmortem was performed on the bodies in the presence of three doctors headed by the Tirunelveli medical college hospital Dean and the procedure was videographed late on Wednesday. The postmortem began by 8 PM and lasted till 11.30 PM.

On Thursday, Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate Barathidasan held the inquest at Tirunelveli as per an order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Beniks' sisters including Persis, Beulah and Anisha, and their mother J Selvarani participated in the inquest.