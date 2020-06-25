STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown tightened in Tamil Nadu, over 1200 bus services across districts cancelled

On Friday, major bus stands and depots in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Salem wore a deserted look since only select city buses were operated.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a TNSTC bus used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy/EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the state government suspending inter-district transportation within zones, over 1200 bus services operated by six transportation corporations have been cancelled.

The bus services which partially resumed from June 1 after a nearly two-month gap received good patronage among commuters.

On Friday, major bus stands and depots in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Salem wore a deserted look since only select city buses were operated.

The buses provided huge relief for inter-district travellers who had been in lockdown since March 23.

Since the government temporarily imposed restrictions up to June 30, more than 50 percent of mofussil and town buses operated between districts were cancelled.

“The Villupuram division of TNSTC resumed over 700 bus operations from June 1. Now we have suspended over 350 bus services and in the coming days more buses may not be operated. If there are no (inter-district) mofussil buses, there will be less demand for town buses,” said a senior transport official.

Though the transport corporations allowed the operation of 50 percent of their fleets during the lockdown, Villupuram, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, Coimbatore and Kumbakonam corporations resumed buses only in sections with high demand. Private bus operators too resumed skeletal services in select routes.

The government’s decision resulted in suspension of over 60 percent of buses which were resumed on June 1st mainly because of the shrinkage of district borders across the state.

“Buses were operated from Vellore bus stand to Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Ambur and Walajah for every five minutes. Now all these destinations fall in Ranipet and Tiruppattur districts as a result of which more bus services are now canceled,” said Vellore resident K Sathish.

It may be recalled that bus services remain suspended in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts since March 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu lockdown TN bus services
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp