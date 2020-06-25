STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 17,000 people stranded in various countries from Tamil Nadu brought back: Centre informs HC

The Union External Affairs Ministry said 45,242 repatriation requests were received from people of Tamil Nadu stranded in different countries.

Published: 25th June 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

chennai airport

People seen with face masks in the Chennai Airport (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Centre has informed the Madras High Court that 17,701 people from Tamil Nadu stranded in various countries due to travel curbs following the COVID-19 pandemic were brought back through 50 flights.

The Union External Affairs Ministry made the submission in a counter-affidavit on a petition by the DMK seeking details on bringing Tamils stuck abroad because of COVID-19 and suspension of flights.

The Ministry said 45,242 repatriation requests were received from people of Tamil Nadu stranded in different countries.

When the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before a Division Bench of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy, the court adjourned the hearing to June 29 as copies of the counter filed by the Ministry were not available.

The Ministry in the counter-affidavit said a total of 4,87,303 repatriation requests were received from Indians citizens stranded in various countries of which 2,63,187 were brought back.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UDPATES

A total number of 1,248 flights were scheduled to be utilised for the mission.

It said, "Since the commencement of 'Vande Bharat' Mission and 'Operation Samudra Sethu', the missions have been engaged in facilitating the return of stranded Indians from abroad as per the SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The court had directed the Centre to file a status report on the number of people who have registered with various Indian embassies abroad in order to return home.

The DMK, in its plea, had also sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to permit landing of aircraft bringing stranded Indians back.

Also, the court had sought details on the number of flights that would be operated for such people, either under the 'Vande Bharat' Mission or otherwise.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll Vande Bharat Mission
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp