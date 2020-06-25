STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami lays foundation stone for developmental project in Coimbatore

Also, he opened for the public a park set up on the banks of the Big Tank at Ukkadam at a cost of Rs 39.74 crore.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| EPS)

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects in the district at a cost of over Rs 230 crore.

He was here to review the COVID-19 situation and progress in the Avanashi-Athikadavu Water Scheme.

He held a meeting in this regard with officials of the district administration, police and health department.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone through video conference for the third phase Pilloor drinking water and treatment plant project at a cost of Rs 165 crore.

Other projects include a Smart City lake developmental project at Valankum, a new building and quarters at Annur Tahsildar office, a building at Annamalai panchayat and another in north Pollachi panchayat union office.

Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, MLAs Arunkumar, V C Arukutty, Ammal Arjunan, Kasturi Vasu, V P Kandasamy and Ettimadai Shanmugam and district collector K Rajamani were present on the occasion.

