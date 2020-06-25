STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN lost an MLA because DMK failed to follow norms while distributing COVID-19 relief: CM

He further charged that 500 COVID-19 cases had spread through this relief distribution, which could have been avoided. Stalin is the only Indian politician doing politics using COVID-19, he added.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:10 PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a scathing attack on opposition leader MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the state lost a legislator mainly because the DMK failed to follow norms suggested by medical experts in distributing COVID-19 relief material to the public.

Talking to reporters after reviewing COVID-19 prevention measures undertaken in Coimbatore, he said, “Stalin asked his party cadres to distribute COVID-19 relief material. At that time, medical experts warned that the coronavirus could spread if people meet the public unnecessarily. They suggested appointing officials who could distribute relief material, which will prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“Immediately, the DMK approached court, got a verdict and distributed relief material for the sake of publicity. Without following guidelines announced by the government, they distributed the material, which caused the spread of more COVID-19 cases,” he added.

He further charged that 500 COVID-19 cases had spread through this relief distribution, which could have been avoided. Stalin is the only Indian politician doing politics using COVID-19, he added.

“Following Stalin’s direction, a DMK functionary distributed relief, got infected by COVID-19 and we have now lost a legislator. If the DMK had listened to the medical advice on relief distribution, we may not have lost a legislator. The medical team strongly advised those under treatment or having ailments not to come out of the house. We were creating awareness about this.  But Stalin failed to give proper advice to his party cadres, which led to the death of a legislator,” the CM said.

Reacting to Stalin’s accusation that Palaniswami is ‘behaving like CM for Salem’, the CM replied, “When I conducted a review meeting at Salem, Stalin said I am only seeing Salem, not the entire state. Now, I have started in Coimbatore and will go to each district and review developmental work and COVID-19 prevention work. We have taken severe action to control COVID-19 in the entire state.”

"Stalin is projecting himself as a national leader. He had visited West Bengal and addressed a meeting. But the 'national' leader never speaks about the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, New Delhi and West Bengal which have higher numbers compared to Tamil Nadu. Yet, he is spreading false messages about the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu," added Palaniswami.

About COVID-19 prevention measures in Coimbatore, the CM said, “The coronavirus is under control in Coimbatore, as the district administration followed the government’s guidelines. In Coimbatore, 36,905 samples were tested, 292 tested positive, 112 people are under treatment and 178 people returned home. Ten centres in Coimbatore are testing 2,000 samples per day and we have identified 3,026 beds in both private and government hospitals in the district.”

The Chief Minister also asserted that there was no community spread in the state, as the state government has been effectively handing COVID-19 control measures.

Replying to a question on the deaths of two traders in Sathankulam, he said that it was an unfortunate incident. “We have instructed the police department and officials in other departments to treat traders with kindness," he said, adding that the investigation is going on under the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

