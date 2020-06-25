Traders wary as crowds back in Samayapuram

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With no indications from the government about re-opening places of worship, devotees overcome by the fear of incurring divine wrath are heading to Samayapuram to fulfil their vow at the Mariaamman temple, content with praying from anywhere in the vicinity of the temple.

Roads leading to the temple were sealed after two persons in the town tested positive, but that does not deter devotees. An official in Samayapuram temple management said devotees sneaked in and lit lamps at the raja gopuram. "We blocked all roads leading to the temple and barricades were placed near the bus stop. However, people still show up and pray in front of the temple"

What's more, saloons are thriving as devotees tonsure their heads there. Kala, a devotee from Kulithalai, said she wanted to tonsure her child in the temple during the Chithirai festival but could not because of the lockdown. With the temple remaining closed, she feared failure to fulfil vows would affect the child's health. Her family visited the temple on Tuesday and fulfilled their vow by shaving the child's head in a saloon. The family even convinced a local resident to let them have a bath in their house and offered prayers on the road leading to the temple.

A saloon owner in Samayapuram said money from tonsuring heads has been his only source of income. But traders expressed concern that an influx of people could bring more problems. Taking no chances, the traders decided to shut shops on auspicious days when devotees are expected to come in large numbers.

"With COVID cases on the rise, we fear the spread of infection as several people visit the temple. All traders in Samayapuram have decided to down shutters during special days," said Kaliyaperumal, a shopkeeper near the Samayapuram temple.