STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Traders wary as crowds back in Samayapuram

Roads leading to the temple were sealed after two persons in the town tested positive, but that does not deter devotees.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With no indications from the government about re-opening places of worship, devotees overcome by the fear of incurring divine wrath are heading to Samayapuram to fulfil their vow at the Mariaamman temple, content with praying from anywhere in the vicinity of the temple.

Roads leading to the temple were sealed after two persons in the town tested positive, but that does not deter devotees. An official in Samayapuram temple management said devotees sneaked in and lit lamps at the raja gopuram. "We blocked all roads leading to the temple and barricades were placed near the bus stop. However, people still show up and pray in front of the temple"

What's more, saloons are thriving as devotees tonsure their heads there. Kala, a devotee from Kulithalai, said she wanted to tonsure her child in the temple during the Chithirai festival but could not because of the lockdown. With the temple remaining closed, she feared failure to fulfil vows would affect the child's health. Her family visited the temple on Tuesday and fulfilled their vow by shaving the child's head in a saloon. The family even convinced a local resident to let them have a bath in their house and offered prayers on the road leading to the temple.

A saloon owner in Samayapuram said money from tonsuring heads has been his only source of income. But traders expressed concern that an influx of people could bring more problems. Taking no chances, the traders decided to shut shops on auspicious days when devotees are expected to come in large numbers.

"With COVID cases on the rise, we fear the spread of infection as several people visit the temple. All traders in Samayapuram have decided to down shutters during special days," said Kaliyaperumal, a shopkeeper near the Samayapuram temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samayapuram COVID-19
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp