STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Around 1,000 fishermen gather on boats to protest against Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi

They protested against Bedi for imposing conditions in the disbursement of relief during the fishing ban, which also denied those who wanted to draw their pensions.

Published: 26th June 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Around 1,000 fishermen from coastal villages of Puducherry with black flags in the sea along with ruling party MLAs on Beach Road, rose in protest against the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her decisions which were “contrary to the well being” of the fishermen.

They (the fishermen) gathered in more than three hundred boats gathered near the Chief Secretariat and participated in the demonstration along with Congress  legislators  K Lakshminarayanan, (Parliamentary Secretary to CM) RKR Anantharaman, (Government Whip) T Jayamurthy and many panchayat representatives.

They protested against Bedi for imposing conditions in the disbursement of relief during the fishing ban, which also denied those who wanted to draw their pensions.

The protest was also due to the delay in approval of cash benefits under the centrally-sponsored savings cum relief scheme for fishermen under which, Rs 4500 is provided to each of their families.

Though GOI has released  Rs 7.74 crores for the beneficiaries for 2018-19, Bedi is yet to clear the file.

Although on Bedi's directions, Secretary Fisheries Purva Garg modified the scheme on Thursday by inserting a clause - “Benefit under the scheme shall not be denied only on the ground that head of the family of a family member is recipient of old age pension, (OAP)” the fishermen were less than satisfied.

When the family income limit is fixed at Rs 2 lakhs for all yellow ration card holders to receive benefits of the fisheries scheme, how can they be denied the ban relief, questioned Lakshminarayanan.

Lakshminarayanan also said that the order of the Fisheries Secretary does not clarify the conditions imposed by Bedi and neither has the file sent by the government for sanction of relief been cleared and returned to Chief Minister and Fisheries minister.

More than 800 fishermen have already been eliminated from the list of beneficiaries and there is no clarity on their inclusion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry Puducherry fishermen Kiran Bedi
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp