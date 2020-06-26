Around 1,000 fishermen gather on boats to protest against Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Around 1,000 fishermen from coastal villages of Puducherry with black flags in the sea along with ruling party MLAs on Beach Road, rose in protest against the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her decisions which were “contrary to the well being” of the fishermen.

They (the fishermen) gathered in more than three hundred boats gathered near the Chief Secretariat and participated in the demonstration along with Congress legislators K Lakshminarayanan, (Parliamentary Secretary to CM) RKR Anantharaman, (Government Whip) T Jayamurthy and many panchayat representatives.

They protested against Bedi for imposing conditions in the disbursement of relief during the fishing ban, which also denied those who wanted to draw their pensions.

The protest was also due to the delay in approval of cash benefits under the centrally-sponsored savings cum relief scheme for fishermen under which, Rs 4500 is provided to each of their families.

Though GOI has released Rs 7.74 crores for the beneficiaries for 2018-19, Bedi is yet to clear the file.

Although on Bedi's directions, Secretary Fisheries Purva Garg modified the scheme on Thursday by inserting a clause - “Benefit under the scheme shall not be denied only on the ground that head of the family of a family member is recipient of old age pension, (OAP)” the fishermen were less than satisfied.

When the family income limit is fixed at Rs 2 lakhs for all yellow ration card holders to receive benefits of the fisheries scheme, how can they be denied the ban relief, questioned Lakshminarayanan.

Lakshminarayanan also said that the order of the Fisheries Secretary does not clarify the conditions imposed by Bedi and neither has the file sent by the government for sanction of relief been cleared and returned to Chief Minister and Fisheries minister.

More than 800 fishermen have already been eliminated from the list of beneficiaries and there is no clarity on their inclusion.