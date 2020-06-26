Lack of Rs 800 makes woman homeless

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A septuagenarian from Kaadupatti was evicted from her house by her landlord allegedly for not paying the rent of Rs 800. She was rescued by the officials of the Social Welfare Department's One-Stop Crisis Center (OSCC) and was taken to an old-age home.

Speaking to TNIE, Prema Latha of OSCC who rescued the woman - 75-year-old Solai Veerammal - said, "She was spotted standing alone at the Collectorate by the volunteers of Red Cross Society on Tuesday. After they intimated us, she was rescued immediately."

Prema Latha said that the woman told her that she had not been receiving her old-age pension, her only source of income, for the last few months.

“Thus, she was unable to pay the house rent," she said, adding that action would be taken against the landlord.

With neither a family to rely on nor a guardian to support, she reached the Collectorate to seek help from Collector TG Vinay.

"However, when we asked her whether she was willing to stay at the old age home, she expressed her consent," said Prema Latha adding that she would not be sent elsewhere unless a guardian shows up.

Later, on examination, they found that she was having difficulty in walking as her legs were swollen. "As it is risky to take her to the hospital during COVID - 19 crisis, a medical team was called for an immediate check-up. All basic amenities along with medical care are ensured at the old-age home. She could stay there as long as she wants," she added.

Prema Latha added that further, steps have also been taken to ensure that she receives the old-age pension on time.