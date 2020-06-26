MGMGH adds more beds to tackle surge in +ve cases

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In just the last three days, Tiruchy has registered more than 150 coronavirus cases, adding to the pressure on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). To cope with the increasing cases, the hospital is getting extra beds ready for patients. "We have 634 beds ready and 204 are in progress, which adds up to a total of 838 beds, all equipped with oxygen lines," said MGMGH Dean Dr K Vanitha.

"We started with 350 beds in March and have slowly increased capacity to accommodate more patients. We increased it to 634 and with a sudden surge in the past 10 days, we realised the need for more beds. We also have all essential equipment like ventilators, monitors and high-flow nasal catheters ready. We have purchased 500 steel cots with mattresses and bedspreads," she said.

MGMGH is a designated COVID centre and has been the main government hospital for all coronavirus patients across Tiruchy district and nearby districts like Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukkottai. The super-speciality block at MGMGH has been converted into a COVID block. All COVID positive patients are currently housed in this block. The sampling centre has also been separated so other patients do not come in contact with those who have coronavirus.

A shift in strategy has also been made with respect to admissions. Earlier, all patients were being admitted here, even from nearby districts. "We would now be admitting only symptomatic patients, high-risk patients and asymptomatic high-risk patients in MGMGH," added the Dean. The new isolation ward has now been created with ICU beds to accommodate high-risk patients. The de-addiction block in MGMGH has been converted for this with 32 ICU beds. Another block in the hospital is devoted exclusively for infected healthcare workers and has 12 beds.

No of COVID Beds 838

No of ventilators 82

Exclusive ward for healthcare workers 12 beds

Who can be admitted to MGMGH