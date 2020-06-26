Rs 6.6k crore aid given to TN for procurement of medical equipment: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Centre had released Rs 6,600 crore to the State since April, for procurement of medical equipment.

Addressing a virtual rally of the BJP’s State unit workers through video conferencing, she said the Centre had released this amount to buy equipment like ventilators, masks, etc., within the past three months.

She pointed out that Rs 2,825 crore worth assistance had been released to the State till June 14, through various welfare schemes. She added, rice and wheat was supplied in huge quantities, and Rs 610 crore was deposited into Jan Dhan bank accounts of nearly 1.22 crore women beneficiaries for the months of April and May.