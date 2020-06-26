TASMAC to install CCTV cameras in 3000 liquor shops to stop illegal sales, theft

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has decided to install surveillance cameras in 3000 liquor shops across the state.

The move is mainly aimed at reducing malpractices and increasing the security for liquor stocked in the shops, said a directive issued by the TASMAC administration to its district managers recently.

Two cameras will be installed in each of the shops. District managers have been directed to finalise the list of shops to be brought under surveillance.

The cameras will be placed in shops that are vulnerable to theft, have high earnings and are located in remote areas. Shops in areas with law and order problems will also be covered by CCTV cameras.

It may be recalled that the TASMAC administration has already suspended many employees for selling liquor illegally during the lockdown.