TN keen on industrial development: CM Palaniswami as Centre allots Rs. 4,145 crore loan to MSMEs

Published: 26th June 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed that a total of Rs. 4,145 crore has been allotted by the centre as loan to 1,57, 098 MSMEs in the state.

This is 10 percent of the total loans allotted by the union government to rejuvenate the MSMEs in the country.

The CM has also added that out of the allotted loans, till now Rs 2, 265 crores has been sanctioned to 24, 358 units.

“As far as the units in Tiruchy are concerned, 6, 128 MSMEs have received Rs. 269.82 crores loans as of now.

Moreover, Rs 200 crores collateral-free loans have been allotted for the MSMEs and of them, a total of Rs. 125 crores loans have been distributed,” he added.

On industrial development, the CM said “Through the 2019 global investors meet, the government has attracted Rs. 3 lakhs crores investment. Out of this, Rs 3, 512 crores worth MoUs have been signed with 5 industries for industrial growth in Tiruchy. This will create 6, 372 jobs in the district.”

He further said “Even during this pandemic, the state government has signed MoUs with 17 industries across the globe to get Rs 15, 126 investments. Through this, 47, 150 jobs will be created.”

About the achievements in agricultural sector, he said “This year, the government has set the target to procure 27 lakhs metric tons of paddy in delta region. Till now,  25. 10 lakhs tons of paddy has been procured. Plan is on to procure the remaining 2 lakhs metric tons of paddy. This is historic because in the past the procurement amount did not exceed 23 lakhs metric tons. Only this year, we have set the target of 27 lakhs metric tons.”

Regarding the help extended to the self help groups, the chief minister said “There are 6.96 lakhs self-help groups available in the state. They have total members of 1.03 crores. Tiruchy district alone has 11, 055 groups. The state government has been helping these groups during this pandemic by allotting Rs 315 crores of which the groups in Tiruchy have been allotted Rs. 10 crores.”

