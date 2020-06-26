STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN’s alarming increase: 3,509 fresh cases, 45 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded its steepest ever spike with 3,509 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. With this, the State touched 70,977 confirmed cases.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:08 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded its steepest ever spike with 3,509 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. With this, the State touched 70,977 confirmed cases. Chennai’s share was 1,834 cases, increasing the city’s tally to 47,650. The total death toll climbed to 911, with 45 deaths, during the day. Chennai reported 28 of the 45 deaths, taking its numbers to 694.

Chennai’s neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, recorded 191, 98 and 170 cases respectively. Sparing Krishnagiri, every district recorded new cases on Thursday. The day’s cases had 151 imported ones. In Salem, 30 people who returned to the district from other States or countries tested positive.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Centre has released Rs 6,600 crore to TN government since April for procurement of medical equipment to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. 

On fake e-passes
As the spike in cases in southern and western districts like Madurai and Coimbatore have been attributed to people returning from Chennai and the adjoining districts with most of them using fake e-passes, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash warned that the city corporation will not entertain such breach of law. He said those obtaining such illegal passes are nothing but “fooling themselves”. Talking about the arrangements made for safe travel of corporation staff, Prakash said 95 MTC buses have been pressed into service across 49 routes. He added that 345 Chennai Corporation staff, including officials, have tested positive so far, of which, 50 have already returned to work.

New SOPs for arrests
Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure safety of police personnel on duty, Director General of Police issued a circular on Thursday to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for arrests made during the pandemic. The 13-point SOP included an important order that except in heinous crimes, arrests may be deferred by the police. Moreover, they have been asked to avoid as much as possible arresting people above 60 years and those having co-morbid conditions. They have also been asked to avoid engaging police personnel above 50 years for effecting arrest, or prisoner escort duties etc.
 

