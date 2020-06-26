STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virudhunagar: Patient taken to hospital from engagement ceremony

Published: 26th June 2020 12:18 PM

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: When a 24-year-old Kariapatti resident, the contact of a Covid-19 patient, tested positive on Wednesday, officials of the Virudhunagar district administration had an action plan already in their minds – go to her house, tell her and family members about the situation, and take her to a government hospital for treatment; a piece of cake of a task!

Thus thinking, off they went to the house, only to be welcomed by the sight of the woman in question getting engaged, with a bevvy of her friends and family thronging the house. The dismayed officials quickly briefed the family and the guests about the situation and took the woman to the government Aruppukottai hospital for treatment. They also took samples of around 13 people, including the woman’s family members, sources said.

The bridegroom and his family were told to return to Ramanathapuram, their native district, and the Ramanathapuram district administration was alerted about their arrival; they were quarantined when they reached the district. According to officials, around 35 samples were taken from Ramanathapuram.

The woman was one of the contacts of a Covid-19 patient, who tested positive a few days ago in Madurai. Based on information passed between the district administration officials on contact tracing, her samples were collected and sent for testing; she tested positive on Wednesday.

