Actors, cricketers, bizmen join chorus demanding justice over Thoothukudi custodial deaths

By Online Desk

The deaths of traders Jeyaraj and Benicks in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi have left people across the country shocked and angry. Family and friends of the father-son duo allege police torture led to the deaths.

A trader from Sathankulam said police detained Jeyaraj, a timber trader, on June 19 for keeping his shop open beyond 9 pm and took him to the police station for an inquiry. His son Benicks, who runs a mobile shop, went to the station to ask police to release him. However, police remanded both under sections 188, 269, 294(b), 353 and 506(2) of IPC.

Sources said Benicks (31) was declared dead at Kovilpatti government hospital by 8 pm on Monday (June 22) while Jeyaraj (63) died in the same hospital in the wee hours on Tuesday (June 23).

Earlier, focus on the case was limited to Tamil Nadu but now with social media stepping in, it has started to get wider attention.

The #JusticeforJeyarajandFenix has been trending for over 24 hours now and celebrities, politicians, influencers, businessmen, sports personalities and others have voiced their support for the victims.

Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 26, 2020

Dear Bollywood celebrities, have you heard what happened in Tamil Nadu or does your instagram activism only extend for other countries? The George Floyds of India are far too many. The story of such police violence & sexual abuse is just heartbreaking. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) June 26, 2020

What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 26, 2020

#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix. Such cruelty must be severely punished. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) June 26, 2020

Please watch Mr Rajmohan’s explanation on the Sathankulam custodial deaths (In Tamil)#JusticeForJayarajAndBennix #JusticeForJayarajAndFenixhttps://t.co/JG9em5dwmW — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 26, 2020

This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2020

Listen to this. And see how it makes you feel.



Whats wrong with certain people?



Why does this even happen?



When it happens, why are good cops quiet?



What does that tell you about our system?



Who is held accountable?



How can good cops stop bad cops?



Are we really safe? https://t.co/EC4UNW4DyT — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) June 26, 2020

This is not my India. The only way to handle this is through a swift, fair, transparent investigation & the equally swift delivery of justice. @CMOTamilNadu https://t.co/DzdPNoA3wu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2020

Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them. — Ashwin (During Covid 19) (@ashwinravi99) June 26, 2020

We go to the police when we are in danger. How can they BE the danger? Every single cop involved in their death needs to pay for this. I cannot imagine the pain the father and son went through. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 27, 2020

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Thoothukudi submitted a status report at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on June 26 in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of the father-son duo.

The SP, who appeared through video-conferencing, said that the postmortem procedure had been completed but the report could not be submitted due to the curfew being in place.

(With ENS inputs)