Actors, cricketers, bizmen join chorus demanding justice over Thoothukudi custodial deaths

Earlier, focus on the case was limited to Tamil Nadu but now with social media stepping in, it has started to get wider attention.

Published: 27th June 2020

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Online Desk

The deaths of traders Jeyaraj and Benicks in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi have left people across the country shocked and angry. Family and friends of the father-son duo allege police torture led to the deaths.

A trader from Sathankulam said police detained Jeyaraj, a timber trader, on June 19 for keeping his shop open beyond 9 pm and took him to the police station for an inquiry. His son Benicks, who runs a mobile shop, went to the station to ask police to release him. However, police remanded both under sections 188, 269, 294(b), 353 and 506(2) of IPC. 

Sources said Benicks (31) was declared dead at Kovilpatti government hospital by 8 pm on Monday  (June 22) while Jeyaraj (63) died in the same hospital in the wee hours on Tuesday (June 23). 

Earlier, focus on the case was limited to Tamil Nadu but now with social media stepping in, it has started to get wider attention.

The #JusticeforJeyarajandFenix has been trending for over 24 hours now and celebrities, politicians, influencers, businessmen, sports personalities and others have voiced their support for the victims.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Thoothukudi submitted a status report at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on June 26 in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of the father-son duo.

The SP, who appeared through video-conferencing, said that the postmortem procedure had been completed but the report could not be submitted due to the curfew being in place.

(With ENS inputs)

