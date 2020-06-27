STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As pandemic ‘cleans out’ jobs, youth look for security

It is a job that requires the highest qualification of class VIII pass.

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It is a job that requires the highest qualification of class VIII pass. But among the 350 applicants for the 93 vacancies of temporary multipurpose health worker were graduates, overqualified but desperate. With economy in a tailspin and the future prospects looking bleak, a cross-section of graduate applicants reasoned that a secure job was the need of the hour.

Friday was the last leg of the four-day interview at the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services here for 93 posts. The job profile mandates keeping the premises of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) clean; in short, the selected candidates must also clean the loos. 

A 25-year-old painter, who attended the interview, said that every job had its dignity. “My work was hit by Covid-19 pandemic. I think I can manage my family better if I get the job.” Maybe the painter’s words on every job having its own dignity found resonance with the scores of graduates at the venue. The job mandates the applicants to have Tamil reading and writing skills.

A cross-section of graduates told TNIE that finding a suitable job was difficult at the best of times. And these are desperate times. A 35-year-old BA History graduate from Pollachi said he has been searching for a job commensurate with his qualification for a long time now.

“Since I was on the lookout for a job, I attended the interview. The officials verified my certificates and said they would get back to me,” he said. Among the crowd of applicants were BSc Computer Science, BCom, BA and other graduates.  A higher official in the Health Department said they sensitized the graduate applicants about the job profile. “We tested their attitude during the interview as the quality of work depends on it. The shortlisted candidates would be posted to various PHCs across Coimbatore,” the official added. 

The last date
