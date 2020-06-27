STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conducted over 10.42 lakh COVID-19 tests, chasing virus cases: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

The basic idea of detecting the symptomatic cases through fever camps is to ensure a healthy population by early detection and treatment for COVID-19, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

Health workers from Cantonment Board pasting a home quarantine sticker at Butt road in St Thomas Mount. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

CHENNAI: Over 10.42 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Tamil Nadu and the focus was to cover the population street-wise for early detection and treatment, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said here on Saturday.

The basic idea of detecting the symptomatic cases through fever camps is to ensure a healthy population by early detection and treatment for COVID-19, he said.

"So, when people step out of their houses after the lockdown is relaxed, they do not emerge as carriers of the virus," Radhakrishnan told reporters after reviewing a fever camp at Tondiarpet.

He said Tamil Nadu has tested over 10.42 lakh samples for COVID-19, after the capacity was ramped up in the State.

Of these tests, 70 per cent of them were done in government facilities, he said.

With aggressive testing continuing to be the focus, 33,675 samples were tested on Friday alone and in total, 10,42,649 specimens have been examined.

Tamil Nadu has 89 testing centres, 47 in government and 42 in private facilities.

"On an average 9,000 to 10,000 tests are being carried out in Chennai per day and 32,500 tests per day in the State from 13,500 in the past. Tests are carried out by personally visiting each household in the districts," he said.

"We are literally chasing the Coronavirus, to reduce the instances of positive cases and COVID-19 related deaths, as well," Radhakrishnan said.

About 9,509 streets out of 39,539 streets in Chennai have been screened and massive efforts are on to complete the exercise in the remaining streets.

"It is not acceptable to compare Chennai with Mumbai. There are slums in 1979 places in Chennai and nil cases have been reported in those areas due to effective screening. A heartening fact is all the people there are wearing masks," the official said, indicating that effective screening and awareness about the virus has helped prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The government had finalised 11 different treatment protocols and ensured these were in place throughout Tamil Nadu, to reduce the instances of positive cases and COVID-19 related deaths.

The protocol also includes Siddha treatment, especially providing Kabasura kudineer and homeopathy treatment along with allopathic medicines.

Multivitamin and Zinc tablets are also being given to the residents, to enhance their immunity, as a preventive measure, he said.

This combination has helped bring down the cases in worst-hit areas like Kannagi Nagar and Thideer Nagar, he said.

He appealed to the people to shed their fears over contracting coronavirus and added that prevention was an ideal proposition.

"People should shed their fears on the virus. Contracting coronavirus doesn't mean death. Wearing a mask is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus," he said.

