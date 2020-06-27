STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive cases rise to 999 in Vellore; Tiruvannamalai count rises to 1,492

A Block Development Officer serving at Pernambut block also tested positive. Subsequently, the BDO office was closed, sources said.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Continuing the trend of spike in coronavirus cases, Vellore district on Friday reported 147 new cases taking the total to 999 while Tiruvannamalai recorded 70 new cases, taking its count to 1,492.

According to T Manivannan, Deputy Director of Health Services, “Today, 147 new positive cases are reported. The total case count has risen to 999.”

He attributed the spike in cases to the corona infection in Vellore market places including the Mandi Street, Nethaji Market.

“Sixty of the new cases were market related,” he noted.

A Block Development Officer (BDO) serving at Pernambut block also tested positive. Subsequently, the BDO office was closed, sources said.

Tirupathur district on Friday recorded 7 new cases taking the total to 118. As many as 73 cases were active while 45 had been discharged. The total samples tested stood at 16,620.

Only six new cases were reported in Ranipet district, officials said, adding the total count surged to 659.

They noted 322 cases were active while 335 were discharged. As many as 10,633 samples were tested so far.

Meanwhile, Tiruvannamalai reported 70 new cases, of them, nine were Chennai returnees, 12 primary contacts, eight secondary contacts and 19 had visited government hospitals with influenza like illness.

A police station, a Taluk Office, an MLA office and a government guest houses were shut in Arni following police men, Revenue department staff and a personal car driver of Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Sevoor S Ramachandran tested positive.

