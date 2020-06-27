STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: Salem crosses 1OO mark 

Salem recorded a highest single-day spike on Friday with 111 persons testing positive for Covid.  The numbers include 86 indigenous cases. Remaining 25 persons are those who returned from other States

Published: 27th June 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus scare: Northeast villages seal borders, isolate from outside world; Assam

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

SALEM/COONOOR/COIMBATORE/NAMAKKAL/ERODE/KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI : Salem recorded a highest single-day spike on Friday with 111 persons testing positive for Covid.  The numbers include 86 indigenous cases: 52 Salem residents, 5 returnees from the US (2) and Maldives (3), and 29 who returned from other districts such as Villupuram, Madurai, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Dharmapuri, according to the health bulletin.  Remaining 25 persons are those who returned from other States, including Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Speaking to TNIE, District Deputy Director of Health Services Dr J Nirmalson said, "The patients were admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), government hospitals in Attur and Mettur and a private medical college hospital in Ariyanoor. Their condition is stable."

"The public need not panic about the spike in the last two days. Most of the persons were infected by travellers and those already infected. From tomorrow, the number of cases will reduce drastically," Nirmalson said. Three sanitary workers of GMKMCH were also tested positive on Friday, however, the number would reflect in the Saturday's health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Collector S A Raman along with health officials inspected newly-created quarantine facility centres in the hostels of Salem Women's Arts and Science College hostel, Government Engineering College and Periyar University.

Dashboard set up

Dharmapuri district has unveiled a dashboard to help residents access real-time updates on total number of Covid infections in the district.

The public can access the information from www.dharmapuri.nic.in, said Covid-19 Monitoring Officer (Dharmapuri) R Santhosh Babu.

23 teams appointed

Coimbatore district school education department on Friday formed 23 additional teams to calculate Class X marks in 11 centres of the district. On June 22, 60 teams were formed for the purpose.

Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association state coordinator V Michelraj said, "The move comes after the teachers raised a request to reduce the work burden. Because, teachers have to check lakhs of answer script for class X students from 548 schools in Coimbatore."

CEO P Usha said, "As we have increased teams, teachers would not be burdened anymore."

However, teachers said they are seeking further increase in the number of teams.

Field staff seek e-passes

TANGEDCO field staff in Coimbatore have urged the corporation to provide e-passes to them due to police restrictions in the district

When contacted, a top official in Coimbatore region said," Our officials have spoken with police department and they will not ask e-pass for our field staffs. Police department have also been instructed about it. If police ask e-pass, they can contact the TANGEDCO control number."

Erode

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid infection, Erode district administration ordered closure of fish markets on sundays. The decision was taken by the Collector in a meeting to review and intensify Covid containment strategy. The Collector also stated that on weekdays, fish markets would be allowed to sell meat without cleaning/chopping them. After the imposition of curbs on inter-district travel, vehicles were seen queuing up near check posts on the borders of Erode district for the second consecutive day on Friday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp