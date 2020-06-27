Covid-19: Salem crosses 1OO mark 

By Express News Service

SALEM/COONOOR/COIMBATORE/NAMAKKAL/ERODE/KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI : Salem recorded a highest single-day spike on Friday with 111 persons testing positive for Covid. The numbers include 86 indigenous cases: 52 Salem residents, 5 returnees from the US (2) and Maldives (3), and 29 who returned from other districts such as Villupuram, Madurai, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Dharmapuri, according to the health bulletin. Remaining 25 persons are those who returned from other States, including Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Speaking to TNIE, District Deputy Director of Health Services Dr J Nirmalson said, "The patients were admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), government hospitals in Attur and Mettur and a private medical college hospital in Ariyanoor. Their condition is stable."

"The public need not panic about the spike in the last two days. Most of the persons were infected by travellers and those already infected. From tomorrow, the number of cases will reduce drastically," Nirmalson said. Three sanitary workers of GMKMCH were also tested positive on Friday, however, the number would reflect in the Saturday's health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Collector S A Raman along with health officials inspected newly-created quarantine facility centres in the hostels of Salem Women's Arts and Science College hostel, Government Engineering College and Periyar University.

Dashboard set up

Dharmapuri district has unveiled a dashboard to help residents access real-time updates on total number of Covid infections in the district.

The public can access the information from www.dharmapuri.nic.in, said Covid-19 Monitoring Officer (Dharmapuri) R Santhosh Babu.

23 teams appointed

Coimbatore district school education department on Friday formed 23 additional teams to calculate Class X marks in 11 centres of the district. On June 22, 60 teams were formed for the purpose.

Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association state coordinator V Michelraj said, "The move comes after the teachers raised a request to reduce the work burden. Because, teachers have to check lakhs of answer script for class X students from 548 schools in Coimbatore."

CEO P Usha said, "As we have increased teams, teachers would not be burdened anymore."

However, teachers said they are seeking further increase in the number of teams.

Field staff seek e-passes

TANGEDCO field staff in Coimbatore have urged the corporation to provide e-passes to them due to police restrictions in the district

When contacted, a top official in Coimbatore region said," Our officials have spoken with police department and they will not ask e-pass for our field staffs. Police department have also been instructed about it. If police ask e-pass, they can contact the TANGEDCO control number."

Erode

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid infection, Erode district administration ordered closure of fish markets on sundays. The decision was taken by the Collector in a meeting to review and intensify Covid containment strategy. The Collector also stated that on weekdays, fish markets would be allowed to sell meat without cleaning/chopping them. After the imposition of curbs on inter-district travel, vehicles were seen queuing up near check posts on the borders of Erode district for the second consecutive day on Friday.