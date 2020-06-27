Development charges payment granted extension

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday granted a six month extension for developers in paying development charges, wherein the advices were issued on or after March 25. The GO issued by Housing Secretary Rajesh Lakhoni stated, the planning permission application may be granted an extension till September 30, 2020, without any levy of interest.

The order comes after CREDAI made a representation before the Member Secretary of CMDA and Dy CM O Panneerselvam, informing that the lockdown had hampered livelihoods and brought economy to a standstill. Welcoming the move, S Sridharan, Chairman of CREDAI - TN Chapter said, “We are also awaiting orders for extending the planning permission approval and building permit.”