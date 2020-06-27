DMK MLA Arasu tests positive for coronavirus

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator R.T. Arasu has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted for treatment in a private hospital here.

The DMK President M.K. Stalin in a tweet on Saturday wished Arasu a quick recovery so that he can carry on with his public work.

Arasu representing the Cheyyur assembly constituency is the second lawmaker from DMK party to be infected with the coronavirus.

The first was DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan who lost his life recently.

Ruling AIADMK legislator from Sriperumbudur constituency K. Palani is also undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in a private hospital.