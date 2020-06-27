By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has fought against all odds over the past three years, now seems to be emerging as the leader of the AIADMK, in his own capacity. His recent announcement on visiting every district in the State to review the status of the ongoing development schemes, added with measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19, has only added potency to his leadership. His upcoming itinerary is also being seen as a moral booster for functionaries there.

Palaniswami on Thursday brushed allegations by DMK president MK Stalin that he was focussing on the Kongu belt. He said on the contrary, he had been visiting all parts of the State to review the crisis, and not just Salem. He said he was also regularly meeting farmers to take steps to alleviate their problems.

Not just Stalin, but other opposition leaders too, have criticised the CM for his frequent visits to the Kongu belt. But Palaniswami had not responded to their charges earlier. He finally broke his silence on Thursday, when he said he was focussing his energies on the entire State.

Palaniswami’s new journey began a couple of years back, during the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. He visited many districts, addressing public meetings and announcing a slew of welfare schemes. His first couple of years as Chief Minister was rough, wherein the government had been an example of “survival on a daily basis”, due to clashes within the party, legal issues posed by TTV Dhinakaran-led faction, as well as the Opposition.

The government later survived a trust vote, and a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, amidst threats of shifting loyalties by a few MLAs. It is at this point that Palaniswami’s announcements gain significance with the Assembly elections waiting around the corner. Meanwhile, party sources say the alternative post for over 12,500 village panchayat-level secretaries of the AIADMK, which was abolished in May, would be announced ahead of CM’s visits.