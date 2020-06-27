STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man sets booby trap to kill brother in Salem

Published: 27th June 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: Salem rural police arrested a 60-year-old man who killed his brother using explosives in a land dispute here on Thursday.

According to Panamarathuptti police, a farmer V Mani (50), a resident of Thumbalpatti near Panamarathuptti in Salem found an electronic gadget which looked like FM radio at his farm land on June 17 night and take it to his home. On next day afternoon, he tried to switch on the suspected electronic gadget, but he could not. He thought that it need to be charged and put the wire attached in the device in plug point. While he switched on, the suspected electronic gadget exploded. In the accident, Mani sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Likewise his grand daughter S Sowmiya (12) and his relatives G Vasanthakumar (37) and P Natesan (65) who were standing near to the deceased, when the incident happened, also sustained serious injuries. The nearby residents took the trio and admitted them in a private hospital in Salem city. The condition of the 12-year-old girl is critical.

On information, Panamarathuptti police came to the spot and inquired. Forensic science experts are brought to the spot and they gathered the blasted items for lab tests. The Panamarathuptti police registered a case in this regard and investigated. The lab reports find detonator in the suspected gadget.

Following this, police inquired and find there was land dispute prevailing between Mani and his elder brother Sengodan (60) who also residing in the same village. To kill his brother he loaded detonator in a FM radio and put that in his brother farm land. As per his plan, Mani take that and died in the blast.

Came to know about police nearing him, on Tuesday morning, the accused Sengodan attempted to kill self. But his family members saved him and admitted in a private hospital in Salem. Meanwhile on Thursday, the police arrested Sengodan. The police inquired him and found that he bought detonators from Namagiripettai in Namakkal. The police inquiring about the person who sold detonator to the accused. The police took the accused to Salem Government Hospital and take swab for test. After test results he will be remanded in prison.

